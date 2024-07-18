Club FM, Asianet Movies and Mohanlal come together for a unique radio cinema experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The venture is set to premiere on 19 July at 7:00 PM exclusively on Club FM Radio.
Club FM presents superstar Mohanlal's debut in Radio Cinema with the groundbreaking project "Aiden." This innovative venture is set to premiere on 19 July at 7:00 PM exclusively on Club FM Radio, promising a unique radio- cinematic experience for listeners.
Building on the success of its "Cinema Kadha" campaign, Club FM has teamed up with Asianet Movies to launch the second season of this pioneering initiative. The announcement trailer for "Aiden," released as a birthday tribute to Mohanlal at BIG BOSS , garnered widespread admiration and heightened anticipation for the full-length radio film.
"Aiden" is a testament to collaborative storytelling at its finest. The journey began with a captivating story prompt from the renowned actor-director Ramesh Pisharody. Club FM's RJs and enthusiastic listeners then came together 'ON-AIR' to expand this single line into a complete movie plot, showcasing the power of collective creativity.
Listeners can look forward to hearing the voices of an incredible cast, including Mohanlal, Suresh Krishna, Sudheer Karamana, Sunil Sugatha, Rajesh Sharma, and Mahesh Kunjumon.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.