Club FM brings cinema to radio with ‘VOX Office’ this onam

Club FM, introduced ‘VOX Office’, a radio show that brought classic Malayalam cinema to the airwaves.
As part of the Onam festivities, Club FM re-released legendary films like Manichitrathazhu, In Harihar Nagar, and Kilukkam—edited for radio. By acquiring one-time audio rights from the movie producers, Club FM tailored these classics to resonate with today’s audience.
Beyond ‘VOX Office,’ Club FM introduced Programs like ‘Kalakkan Onam’ (7 AM to 11 AM), featuring duos like Siju Sunny and Saafboi, Chef Pillai and Pepe, and Omar Lulu and Rehman, offered lively conversations and entertainment that added to the festive atmosphere. The ‘KL Heroes’ show (11 AM to 2 PM) highlighted inspiring local figures like Iswar Malpe, KL Bro, and Femina Basheer, celebrating their contributions to Kerala’s society.
The day wrapped up with ‘Powli Talks’ (6 PM to 10 PM), where politicians like Hibi Eden, Mohammed Riyaz, and Shailaja Teacher engaged in candid conversations, offering listeners unique insights into Kerala’s political landscape.
As the grand finale on September 13, 14, and 15 approaches, Club FM invites everyone to tune in and experience the culmination of this journey.