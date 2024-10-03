Club FM’s Bucketlist Challenge: A campaign for World Heart Day

Club FM, Kerala’s radio station, launched the ‘Club FM Bucketlist Challenge’ in celebration of World Heart Day, focusing on an important health issue that has been steadily rising — heart attacks among the under-40 population. With an alarming statistic that 25% of heart attack patients are below 40, the campaign aimed to drive home the critical importance of heart health, all while engaging listeners in a fun yet thought-provoking way.

For two consecutive days, Club FM RJs across all six stations in Kerala went live on-air, sparking lively discussions with their listeners. They asked a simple but engaging question: "What is on your bucket list to accomplish before you turn 40?" The response was overwhelming. Callers shared a wide variety of aspirations and dreams—ranging from traveling the world, building their dream homes, buying luxury cars, starting businesses, to pursuing creative passions. It was a heartfelt and personal exchange, where the ambitions and desires of people from all walks of life were shared with the radio community.

However, the real heart of the campaign came with a twist during the reveal on World Heart Day. After two days of fun and engaging conversations, Club FM RJs revisited these bucket list conversations with a crucial message: “Along with your amazing bucket list dreams, rjs requested listeners to make sure they add heart health also into their " before 40 bucket list" Because 25% of heart attacks are before 40 . The message was simple but impactful: "Don’t just chase your dreams—take care of your heart, too.

Club FM partnered with leading hospitals in Kerala to further emphasise this life-saving message. Renowned cardiologists joined the campaign, offering expert advice and adding credibility to the initiative. The participation of doctors strengthened the importance of the message, urging listeners to make regular check-ups and healthy living part of their life goals.



The above campaign was extended into social media platforms of Club FM, by executing a series of vox pop exercises in key locations, where in club FM Rjs met our listeners and asked them in person on their bucket list to be accomplished before 40 and in the end the heart health to be added to bucket list was also communicated.

In another celebration of Heart Day, Club FM staged an impactful live performance at a Kannur mall, subtly yet powerfully demonstrating the life-saving importance of acting quickly and correctly during an accidental heart attack. Our team showcased how crucial it is to remain alert and administer CPR in the right way to save a life. The candid act captivated onlookers, delivering a vital message on heart health and emergency response. The performance resonated deeply with the audience, earning praise for its powerful, life-affirming message that every second counts in saving a heart.

