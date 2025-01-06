Club FM's new initiative encourages leaders to share 2025 resolutions

As 2025 approaches, Club FM, Kerala’s radio station, is encouraging decision-makers to declare their New Year resolutions. On New Year's Day, MLAs, District Collectors, Mayors, and senior police officials shared their 2025 resolutions exclusively on Club FM.

Club FM addresses important social issues, the "Teach Our Boys" campaign raised awareness about violence against women, while the station introduced six Junior RJs on Children’s Day to encourage future talent. The "Free Drums for Freedom" initiative highlighted abandoned projects in Kerala, prompting action from authorities.

This year’s New Year resolution campaign shows Club FM's role as more than a radio station. It engages Malayalees and positions the station as a media platform for brands and communities.

