CNBC-AWAAZ leads Budget coverage with 5 lakh concurrent views

CNBC-AWAAZ led Budget coverage with over 5 lakh concurrent viewers on YouTube during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025 presentation.

According to YouTube data, CNBC-AWAAZ peaked at 4,99,451 concurrent views at 12:05 PM during the Finance Minister’s speech. This was four times higher than Zee Business, which peaked at 1,72,842. ET Now Swadesh had 13,633 views. CNBC-AWAAZ led throughout the Budget speech, maintaining the highest viewership from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.

Speaking on the unparalleled leadership of the network’s Hindi business news brand, Smriti Mehra, CEO– english and business news, Network18 said, "These numbers reinforce CNBC-AWAAZ as India’s number one destination for Budget coverage, which outperformed not just business news competitors but also leading Hindi news channels. Given the channel’s 20-year legacy, audiences have trusted us for clarity, depth, and real-time insights on one of the most important economic events in the country. We thank our viewers and advertisers and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to both.”

CNBC-AWAAZ’s coverage on Budget Day was supported by a panel of finance, investment, and economy experts, providing detailed insights. The programming was managed by a team of reporters, researchers, and anchors, led by Anuj Singhal, managing editor.

