CNBC-AWAAZ unveils 'Sapne Hoge Sach' special programming for Union Budget 2024

The channel has curated a line-up of experts to provide their insights and expertise.
CNBC-AWAAZ has launched an extensive programming lineup for the ‘Union Budget 2024’. Under the overarching theme ‘Budget 2024: Sapne Hoge Sach,’ the channel will offer live and in-depth analysis - a month-long pre-Budget analysis, Budget Day and post-budget analysis, focusing on its impact on markets, economic sectors, and individual finances.
CNBC-AWAAZ will cover every aspect of the budget announcement, its impact on market, different sectors, and on Aam Janta of India. Viewers can look forward to insights from BUDGET EDITORS, market veterans, economist and technical analysts, who will break down the nuances of the Finance Minister’s speech and its implications for the Indian economy.
The channel has curated a line-up of experts to provide their insights and expertise. The ‘Budget Editors’ segment will feature Rahul Arora (CEO, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities), Gurmeet Chadha (Managing Partner and CIO, Complete Circle) and Prakash Diwan (Investment Evangelist, prakashdiwan.in). The ‘Budget Guru’ segment will include Nilesh Shah (MD & CEO, Kotak AMC), Nilesh Shah (MD & CEO, Envision Capital), Sunil Singhania (Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP) and Sharad Kohli (Founder, KCC Group & Tax Expert).
Throughout the Budget Programming, renowned guests like Madhu Kela (Founder, MK Ventures), Prashant Khemka (Founder, White Oak Group), Vijay Kedia (Managing Director, Kedia Securities), Navneet Munot (MD & CEO, HDFC AMC) and Raamdeo Agrawal (Chairman, MOFSL) will also share their insights.
Pre-budget shows on CNBC-AWAAZ will explore key themes and expectations, setting the stage for the Union Budget 2024. On Budget Day, the channel will feature live coverage of the Finance Minister's speech, followed by expert analysis and commentary. Other special segments will include ‘Tech Panchayat’, ‘Grand Jury’, ‘Top Calls’, ‘Bazaar ke Diggaj’, and ‘Aapko Kya Mila’. These segments will provide in-depth analysis, simplify complex topics, and decode the budget's implications for various sectors and individual finances.
Speaking on the special programming lineup, Anuj Singhal, managing editor, CNBC-Awaaz said, “The general expectation from this year’s budget is that it should help transform common man’s dreams into reality with impactful economic policies. Our programming will analyse the Union Budget and its effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and the public. Through our exhaustive analysis and finance experts, we aim to help decode the Budget with the most reputable voices breaking it down for our viewers.”
Smriti Mehra, CEO, English and Business News, Network18 said, “The Union Budget presents a significant opportunity for CNBC-AWAAZ to reinforce its role as the audience’s trusted guide. Our relentless pursuit of editorial excellence has solidified our leadership in the market, resonating deeply with our extensive viewer base. This strong viewership is attractive to advertisers seeking to engage with our audience. We are eager to forge deeper partnerships with our clients through our innovative brand and advertising solutions.”
Apart from the special programming line-up, the channel has also launched an extensive campaign 'Fit Hoga Kya?', which taps into the colloquial manner of saying 'Mere Budget Mein Fit Hoga Kya?' and explores the impact of the Budget on individuals. CNBC-AWAAZ has strategically partnered with Delhi Metro, Mumbai Local trains, and Mumbai Dabbawalas, reaching over 6000+ office goers in key corporate hubs like NSE, BSE, and BKC. The AR filter-based campaign illustrates how CNBC-AWAAZ simplifies the Budget's implications for consumers and their finances.
