CNBC-AWAAZ unveils 'Sapne Hoge Sach' special programming for Union Budget 2024

Speaking on the special programming lineup, Anuj Singhal, managing editor, CNBC-Awaaz said, “The general expectation from this year’s budget is that it should help transform common man’s dreams into reality with impactful economic policies. Our programming will analyse the Union Budget and its effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and the public. Through our exhaustive analysis and finance experts, we aim to help decode the Budget with the most reputable voices breaking it down for our viewers.”