CNBC-TV18 and Google Workspace join forces to host ‘Digital India Vision 8.0: Techade of the Youth’

The conclave will witness participation from prominent figures including industry pioneers, thought leaders, and policymakers, who will discuss India’s most pressing challenges and promising opportunities in its digital landscape. Rajeev Chandrashekar, MoS, Communications & Electronics & Information will deliver the ministerial keynote speech, where he will speak on the implementation of the Digital India Act to bridge the digital divide in the country. Other speakers include Subram Natarajan (Director, Custom Engineering, Google Cloud), Aniket Doegar (Co-Founder & CEO, Haqdarshak), Osama Manzar (Founder - Director, Digital Empowerment Foundation), Simranpreet Singh Oberoi (Co-Founder - Sanjhi Sikhiya, Punjab Education Collective), RS Sharma (CEO, National Health Authority), Arghya Sengupta (Founder and Research Director, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy), Purushothaman KG (Partner and Head, Digital Solutions & Telecommunications Industry Leader, KPMG) Vinayak Godse (CEO, Data Security Council of India), among others. The speakers will also deliberate on the upcoming trends in financial transactions and impact of AI-driven advancements and changes in the telecommunications sector.