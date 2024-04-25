CNBC-TV18 and HSBC India champion gender equality in the second season of Future. Female. Forward

Naiyya Saggi, co-founder, Good Glam Group & CEO, Good Community said "At its core, we are fostering a community where both remarkable women and men unite. Growing up, my mother was an indomitable force who shattered stereotypes, ensuring that gender was never a barrier in my life. Entrepreneurship, particularly founding Baby Chakra, opened my eyes to the existing disparities. We encountered difficulties in persuading male investors, but we never gave up. I was recently elected to the governing council of the Mumbai Tech Entrepreneurs Association, where I advocate for increased female representation. As I prepare to become a mother for the second time, my journey is a testament to the power of persistence. Each challenge we overcome not only advances our cause but also sets the stage for others to follow. We aim to create a domino effect, where each success story motivates many more to embark on their own paths.”