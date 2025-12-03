CNBC-TV18 and IndiaBonds launch ‘Bond Street’ for fixed-income coverage

CNBC-TV18, CNBC AWAAZ, CNBC Bajar and IndiaBonds have announced ‘Bond Street’, an initiative aimed at providing sustained visibility and context to India’s expanding bond market. The effort will focus on creating regular educational coverage to help audiences understand key movements, trends and developments across the fixed-income ecosystem.

India’s bond market is valued at approximately USD 2.81 trillion (SEBI, CCIL, 30 September 2025), yet it continues to receive limited mainstream attention despite increased issuances, secondary market activity and growing retail participation. ‘Bond Street’ has been conceptualised to address this gap. The platform will offer consistent coverage of credit rating changes, issuer activity, market flows and regulatory or technological developments shaping the fixed-income landscape. The aim is to build clearer public understanding of the market’s role within India’s broader investment framework.

The initiative will be integrated across CNBC-TV18, CNBC AWAAZ and CNBC Bajar, with daily segments examining market updates. Weekly analytical features will provide deeper context, trend assessments and expert insights. ‘Bond Street’ will draw on IndiaBonds’ fixed-income expertise while expanding the channel’s focus on bond-market intelligence.

S. Shivakumar, CEO – News18 Studio, said: “Bond Street represents our continued commitment to delivering comprehensive and credible financial coverage. The bond market is becoming integral to India’s capital formation and investment behaviour. This initiative will ensure that audiences have access to timely, structured information on a segment that is increasingly shaping how Indians save and invest.”

Vishal Goenka, co-founder of IndiaBonds, said: “India’s bond market is evolving at a significant pace, shaped by enhanced transparency, technological advancements, and rising retail participation. Our collaboration with CNBC-TV18 enables us to extend this progress to a wider audience. Bond Street will support investors in recognising the role of bonds as a fundamental component of long-term portfolio planning.”

Through ‘Bond Street’, CNBC-TV18 and IndiaBonds aim to increase the visibility of the bond market and support broader understanding of fixed-income investing within India’s financial landscape.



