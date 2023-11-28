CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol to host a Global AI Conclave

Presented by Palo Alto Networks, the event will take place on December 16, 2023, at the JW Marriott in Bengaluru.
CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol will host a Global AI Conclave to bring together thought leaders, policymakers and experts from around the world to explore the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries.
With more than 16 sessions, 10+ hours of actionable insights and the opportunity to connect with around 25 AI practitioners and global thought leaders within a community of over 400 AI enthusiasts, the conclave will discuss themes such as unlocking AI for enterprise, securing cyber frontiers with AI and shaping the future of India with AI.
The conclave will feature industry experts like Rajeev Chandrasekhar (union minister of state, ministry of electronics, & information technology), Andrew Ng (co-founder, Google Brain), Chris Miller (author- Chip war and associate professor, The Fletcher School at Tufts University), Abhishek Singh (additional secretary, MeitY), Sridhar Vembu (founder & CEO, Zoho), Manu Chopra (founder & CEO, Karya.ai), Sriram Raghavan (vice president, IBM Research AI), to name a few.
The event also includes AI startup demos, case studies and immersive learning experiences, with the goal of encouraging participation in India's booming AI ecosystem.
Speaking about the conclave, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, stated, "As AI attempts to revolutionise industries and redefine the business landscape, this conclave will serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and navigate the course for the future of AI. The participants will have a unique opportunity to delve into the intricate landscape of artificial intelligence, unlocking pathways for innovation, growth, and sustainable digital transformation."
Chandra R Srikanth, deputy executive editor, Moneycontrol, added, “The Global AI Conclave marks a significant milestone in our commitment to foster new thoughts and ideas across industries while promoting the intersection of technology, business, and innovation. The event will serve as a knowledge hub for establishing a deeper understanding of AI's potential and answer many questions on the potential and future of AI for India and the world."
(We got this information in a press release.)