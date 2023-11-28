CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol to host a Global AI Conclave

Speaking about the conclave, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, stated, "As AI attempts to revolutionise industries and redefine the business landscape, this conclave will serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and navigate the course for the future of AI. The participants will have a unique opportunity to delve into the intricate landscape of artificial intelligence, unlocking pathways for innovation, growth, and sustainable digital transformation."