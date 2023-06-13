CNBC-TV18 and PwC India partner to present CEO Dialogues

A four-part series of panel discussions, CEO Dialogues will aim to convene industry leaders to exchange valuable insights on key sectors.
CNBC-TV18, India's leading business news channel, has collaborated with PwC India, a leading professional services firm, for a one-of-its-kind initiative CEO Dialogues. The initiative aims to bring together top industry leaders and forward-thinking visionaries to share their valuable insights and perspectives on India’s business landscape, focusing on the diverse challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the future.
This visionary partnership between CNBC-TV18 and PwC exemplifies a commitment to fostering informed discussions and empowering industry stakeholders with actionable knowledge. By bringing together renowned leaders, visionaries, and industry pioneers, CEO Dialogues creates an invaluable platform for exchanging knowledge and collaboration. Under the umbrella of CEO Dialogues, four panel discussions will take place, each centred around a specific sector to inspire change. In continuation of its efforts to ignite some meaningful conversation, the discussions will cover 4 sectors focused – Retail, Banking, Manufacturing & Pharma, providing a comprehensive overview of the current landscape and prospects for these industries.
The inaugural panel discussion had notable Retail industry figures Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO - Bajaj Electricals; Vineet Gautam, CEO - Bestseller India; Ambareesh Murty, Founder – Pepperfry; Manish Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO - Purplle.com; Satyen Momaya, CEO - Celio Future Fashion; and Geetika Mehta, MD - Hershey India in discussion with Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India; Ravi Kapoor, Retail & Consumer Sector Leader at PwC India who shared their valuable insights into the Retail & Consumer industry's challenges and opportunities it holds in the future. The panel discussion was telecasted on Saturday, 10th June at 6:00 pm on CNBC-TV18.
The second panel on the Banking sector, themed - ‘Banking: Paving the way for a New India’ had stalwarts like Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO- India & South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank; Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank; Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital; Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD, State Bank of India; J Venkatramu, MD & CEO, India Post Payments Bank; Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES Bank; Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group India; and Gayathri Parthasarathy, PwC India FS Sector Leader & Global FS Technology Leader, who discussed the trends, innovations, and strategies that will shape the future of banking services in India. Happened in Mumbai on 8th June 2023, the panel discussion is scheduled to be televised in the last week of June.
Furthermore, panels will see insightful discussions on Manufacturing and Pharma respectively. All the panel discussions will be moderated by CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan, with each panel featuring an impressive line-up of eminent industrialists representing the respective sectors. Their expertise and diverse backgrounds will contribute to meaningful discussions that address the most pressing issues faced by the industry.
"We are thrilled to partner with PwC on the CEO Dialogues series," said Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor at CNBC TV-18. "This collaboration enables us to unlock the power of insightful conversations and provide our audience with perspectives from the industry's most influential leaders. We look forward to these engaging discussions and the impact they will have on shaping the future of business in India, this partnership with PwC is making this campaign a success."
"PwC India is committed to play a meaningful role in India’s growth story. We are very happy to be partnering with CNBC TV18 in creating a platform like CEO Dialogues that aims to convene leading minds from India Inc, spark deliberation on the opportunities playing out for key sectors in a post pandemic world and bring to light matters that need focused attention. We expect the platform to play a part in stimulating thought and action that will spur economic and business activity towards a stronger India,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India
We got this information from press release