CNBC-TV18 announces 50% hike in advertising rates

Apart from this, CNBC-TV18 has also introduced a bouquet of additional specialized clutter-breaking content offerings, which clearly have won the appreciation of its viewers, as seen through the on-air ratings and engagement numbers on social media. For instance, the weekly show ‘Mad about Markets’, talks about the latest in the investment world, demystifies market trends & news, and gives viewers all the latest dope in a super crispy, quirky, and witty style. ‘Inside Out’ decodes the strategies of major market movers and shares an in-depth analysis of new businesses. ‘Financial Quotient’, CNCB-TV18’s flagship women and money series, offered inspiration and guidance to women towards achieving financial freedom and realizing their investment goals. The Medicine Box and Tech@Work share latest insights on the developments in healthcare and technology, respectively. Going further in the commitment to stay its viewers’ channel of choice, CNBC-TV18 will present an unrivalled week-long coverage of the biggest global financial event - World Economic Forum’s DAVOS’22 - from 22nd to 26th May and will bring in exclusive coverage of the most influential leaders across economics, environment, and politics, straight from Davos.