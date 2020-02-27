CNBC-TV18 announces the 15th edition of India Business Leader Awards

Talking about the upcoming event, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 says, “For two decades, CNBC-TV18 has proved to be a leader in its incisive and comprehensive reportage of the economy & business. Since its inception, 15 years ago, the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards have recognised excellence, and honoured individuals and corporations for creating value and impact. This year, as we mark 20 years of CNBC-TV18 & 15 years of IBLA, we will recognise outstanding leaders of the year and also honour leaders of the decade in our IBLA Decadal awards. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and the RBI Governor will preside over what promises to be a very special evening.”