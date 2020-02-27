CNBC-TV18 announces the 15th edition of India Business Leader Awards

Completing 20 years as an overarching business news specialist in the country, CNBC-TV18 is all set to launch the 15th edition of India Business Leader Awards. Following the theme of ‘Leaders of Change’, the event celebrates the remarkable and notable achievements of the country’s most dynamic business leaders and their businesses. The event will be hosted on 28th February 2020 at Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai.
Promising a captivating confluence of stalwarts and engaging conversations, the show shall include eminent industry-leaders, policymakers, and changemakers who have contributed towards building a conducive and profitable economy. The Chief guests for the Awards include dignitaries such as Honorable Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman; Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India. Esteemed guests gracing the occasion include names such as Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS, Sanjiv Mehta, CEO, HUL, Vikram Limaye, Managing Director & CEO, National Stock Exchange, Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa, Karan Johar, Filmmaker, Dharma Productions, & Pullela Gopichand, Indian badminton player, who amongst others will extend their support to the most celebrated and sought-after business awards of the country.
Winners of the prestigious awards were adjudged by an esteemed jury steered by Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank. The power Jury comprised hon’ble minister of state, finance & corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, and industry veterans, Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia; Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India; Zia Mody, founder and managing partner AZB & Partner; Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director, ITC; and Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank.
Talking about the upcoming event, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 says, “For two decades, CNBC-TV18 has proved to be a leader in its incisive and comprehensive reportage of the economy & business. Since its inception, 15 years ago, the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards have recognised excellence, and honoured individuals and corporations for creating value and impact. This year, as we mark 20 years of CNBC-TV18 & 15 years of IBLA, we will recognise outstanding leaders of the year and also honour leaders of the decade in our IBLA Decadal awards. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and the RBI Governor will preside over what promises to be a very special evening.”
