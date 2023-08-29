CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit 2023 sparks visionary dialogues

Subsequently, a fireside chat on Banking in the Indian Economy featuring KV Kamath, Chairman, of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), commented on the Banking scenario of India, he said “Today, with open source and fintech startups, the landscape has evolved significantly. In order to remain competitive, banks must acknowledge the innovation work done by these startups. To meet the evolving needs of an aspirational India and double the economy, the banking sector needs to adapt. The long-term financing of infrastructure presents a significant challenge. Banks, which typically operate with short-term maturities, must find a way to lend to long-term projects without incurring interest rate risk. Collaboration with emerging savings platforms like pension and insurance funds offers hope for addressing this challenge.”