CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit explores Bharat’s banking roadmap for the future

In a fireside chat on new age digital lending, Vishnu R. Dusad, MD & Co-founder, Nucleus Software highlighted the importance of data protection. “With the new data protection act now in place, banks and NBFCs must reassess their approach to data handling. This involves not just the usage of data, but also its capture, storage, and overall management. We are entering an era where data truly is the new oil, and its value will only continue to grow. However, with this value comes the responsibility to ensure that this data is not misused or abused. It’s imperative that no individual feels their personal information is being exploited or mishandled. There must be a substantial recalibration in how financial institutions manage data, focusing on robust policies and systems that prevent data from falling into the wrong hands. The most important thing is to ensure data is handled with the utmost care and security. With the right measures in place, banks can build trust and confidence among their customers, ensuring data protection is a top priority."