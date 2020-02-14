CNBC- TV18 beats all general news channels combined on Budget Day

Speaking on the ratings, Basant Dhawan CEO – English & Business News Cluster, Network18, said “Union Budget is the most important event for our channel and our viewers. We strive to deliver unmatched coverage, analysis and opinions to our viewers and have maintained this tradition for two decades now. What we have achieved this Budget, with regards to viewership figures is remarkable and one to be proud of. Not only are we a leader in just business news space, but our viewership on budget day is higher than the combined viewership of all English general news channels."