CNBC- TV18 beats all general news channels combined on Budget Day

CNBC-TV18, India’s leading Business news channel, over the years has consistently earned the reputation of being the go-to destination for the fastest, most accurate and comprehensive coverage of Union Budget. Having dominated the business news genre for two decades, this year the channel beat all English general news channels on Budget day by garnering maximum viewership of 468 (Imp’000)*. The combined viewership of the 8 general news channels including Times Now, CNN-News18, Republic, India Today TV and others was a mere 421,000 impressions. Its viewership that say was almost four and a half times the viewership of Times Now and almost double of Times Now and Republic combined.
The day where the eyes and ears of the Indian citizen is hooked onto their screens, CNBC-TV18 left no stone unturned in delivering top-quality content via its extensive, exclusive and unmatched coverage. Almost 4 out of every 5 English Business news viewers on Budget day was watching CNBC-TV18.
Speaking on the ratings, Basant Dhawan CEO – English & Business News Cluster, Network18, said “Union Budget is the most important event for our channel and our viewers. We strive to deliver unmatched coverage, analysis and opinions to our viewers and have maintained this tradition for two decades now. What we have achieved this Budget, with regards to viewership figures is remarkable and one to be proud of. Not only are we a leader in just business news space, but our viewership on budget day is higher than the combined viewership of all English general news channels."
It was the first full year Union Budget presented by the country’s very first female finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. With the day being of immense importance to the country’s economic future, CNBC-TV18 provided content and information via an integrated newsroom comprising CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Bajar and www.cnbctv18.com with utmost authenticity and perspective from market experts ensuring that the investor is kept abreast of the day’s events. The Finance Minister’s very first interview to CNBC-TV18 saw a remarkable share of 100%
(We got this information in a press release.)