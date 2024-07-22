CNBC-TV18 brings dynamic reportage and analysis of the first post-election Union Budget 2024

“For 25 years, CNBC-TV18 has been at the forefront of Union Budget coverage, providing IN-DEPTH analysis in real time. This year, marks the first post-election budget of the third term of the Modi Government, and we remain committed to inform, educate, and engage the masses nationwide, offering a comprehensive understanding of how the budget will impact the country's economic landscape. Another key aspect of our budget coverage is the involvement of over 100 experts from various sectors. These experts come from different industries and bring a wealth of knowledge along with unique insights and perspectives. We meticulously curate a list of influential opinion makers, both domestic and international, to join our coverage. This approach ensures that we provide diverse and informed viewpoints on the budget. Our Budget Box initiative further amplifies public expectations, reinforcing our role as a bridge between policymakers and the public. We will also mark the budget by ringing the Budget Bell at the National Stock Exchange, in the presence of some of the most influential market makers. By breaking down policy announcements and their implications for various industries in real-time, we ensure our viewers grasp the full significance of the budget’s provisions,” stated Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18.