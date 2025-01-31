CNBC-TV18, CNBC-AWAAZ, CNBC Bajar partner with Motilal Oswal for Budget 2025

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2025, CNBC-TV18, CNBC-AWAAZ, and CNBC Bajar have partnered with Motilal Oswal for a marketing collaboration. Starting February 1, 2025, they will launch a new newsroom experience to enhance brand engagement and viewer interaction.

As part of this marketing-first initiative, CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ will unveil the ‘CNBC-TV18 Motilal Oswal Studio’ and ‘CNBC-AWAAZ Motilal Oswal Studio’, designed to offer a blend of financial news, branding solutions, and AR integration. The collaboration features a new newsroom experience with advanced technology and interactive graphics for better storytelling. It includes studio branding during peak market hours (08:00 AM – 3:30 PM), on-air promos with top anchors, and digital and social media integration across CNBC channels to extend Motilal Oswal’s brand reach.

Smriti Mehra, chief executive officer, Business News, Network18, emphasised the strategic innovation behind this partnership "At CNBC network of channels, we continuously push the boundaries of audience engagement and brand integration. This collaboration with Motilal Oswal goes beyond conventional sponsorships, offering a holistic, high-impact marketing platform that delivers premium visibility and engagement. It reflects CNBC’s commitment to providing innovative brand solutions within an editorially rich environment, ensuring unmatched value for both viewers and partners.”

Sandeep Walunj, group chief marketing officer, Motilal Oswal commented “Motilal Oswal Group is happy to extend this historic association that has worked so beautifully for both the iconic brands over the years! Our core values of Solid Research and Solid Advice are emphatically taken forward by this accretive association.”

Viewers can watch the launch of the new partnership during Union Budget 2025 coverage on CNBC-TV18, CNBC-AWAAZ, and CNBC Bajar starting February 1, 2025.

