CNBC-TV18, CNBC-AWAAZ & Motilal Oswal Financial Services Studios

With the onset of the New Year, English business news channel CNBC-TV18; and the Hindi business news channel - CNBC-AWAAZ are taking their visual innovations a step further in order to provide their audience with an elevated and enhanced viewer experience and thus, have entered into a marketing collaboration with one of India’s leading financial services brand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, to create a dynamic LIVE studio and newsroom for their flagship market shows.
The association would be focusing on CNBC-TV18’s ‘Bazaar Morning Call’, ‘Bazaar Open Exchange’ and ‘NSE Closing Bell’, and CNBC-AWAAZ’s ‘Munafe Ki Taiyari’, ‘Pehla Sauda’ and ‘Kamai Ka Adda’.
Contextual communication in the form of branding elements across the newsrooms and studios, and on-air graphic-based elements will enhance the viewer experience. Special on-air promos fronted by the respective market anchors will emphasize on the channels’ missions and their association with Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
This one-of-its-kind association further underscores the position of the two CNBC channels in their respective news genres, and the reach they have earned amongst their respective audience groups. The collaboration will be promoted across the social and digital handles of CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ.
On this special collaboration, Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business News, Network18, said, “We at CNBC have always had a clear objective of serving our audience with holistic information on markets, finance and business, thus equipping them to achieve their wealth creation goals. We are proud to associate with Motilal Oswal Financial Services, a brand that harbours a similar ideology. Through this unique partnership, CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ look forward to providing the audience with a premium viewing experience”
Varun Mundra, vice president – marketing, broking & distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., added, “This partnership builds on over ten years of association with CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ, and this year, through the ‘CNBC-TV18 Motilal Oswal Studio’ and ‘CNBC-AWAAZ Motilal Oswal Studio’. Our deep focus on a knowledge-first approach towards the market and our business has helped for over 35 years, and CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ, through the years, have been one of our valued partners to build on ‘Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.’ with our audience through iconic laptop branding and other strategic collaborations. This association is a further investment in this relationship which gives us ultimate peace of mind for brand suitability whilst still achieving an outcome for the business.”
(We got this information in a press release).