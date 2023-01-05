CNBC-TV18, CNBC-AWAAZ & Motilal Oswal Financial Services Studios

Varun Mundra, vice president – marketing, broking & distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., added, “This partnership builds on over ten years of association with CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ, and this year, through the ‘CNBC-TV18 Motilal Oswal Studio’ and ‘CNBC-AWAAZ Motilal Oswal Studio’. Our deep focus on a knowledge-first approach towards the market and our business has helped for over 35 years, and CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ, through the years, have been one of our valued partners to build on ‘Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.’ with our audience through iconic laptop branding and other strategic collaborations. This association is a further investment in this relationship which gives us ultimate peace of mind for brand suitability whilst still achieving an outcome for the business.”