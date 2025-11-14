CNBC-TV18 concluded 2nd edition of the Global Leadership Summit

The second edition of CNBC-TV18’s Global Leadership Summit took place in Mumbai on November 7, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, economists, technologists, entrepreneurs, and cultural figures for day-long discussions under the theme The India Advantage. The sessions examined how economic policy, technology shifts, capital flows, infrastructure, and global realignments are shaping India’s next phase of growth.

Opening the event, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said: “This summit is significant for many reasons. It marks CNBC-TV18's 26th anniversary of being India's most trusted, most influential, and most loved business news brand. For 26 years, we have been the undisputed leader in business news, and we continue our art performance. Today, we've extended our dominance beyond television. CNBC-TV18 is now India's largest business news brand online, with almost 5 million subscribers on YouTube, another 2.5 million on Twitter, 2.2 million on Facebook, and almost a million on Instagram.”

SEBI chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey delivered the keynote, noting that the economy continues to show 'remarkable growth and resilience.' He added that 'capital markets are not just a barometer of the economy, but central to the aspirations of Viksit Bharat,' emphasising the need for transparent consultation and investor-centric decision-making.

The summit hosted a series of panels and fireside conversations featuring voices from financial markets, technology, space, global consulting, infrastructure, real estate, and startups. Speakers included Ridham Desai, Sankaran Naren, Neelkanth Mishra, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Oliver Jay (OpenAI), Dr. V. Narayanan (ISRO), Christophe De Vusser (Bain), Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Dr. Anish Shah, Anant Maheshwari, S. Krishnan (MeitY), Niall Ferguson, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, K.V. Kamath, Marc Pilgrem, Dilip Asbe, and others.

Discussing the country’s growth trajectory, Anantha Nageswaran said: "India’s growth story is evolving beyond expectations. What began as cautious optimism around 6% GDP growth is now approaching 7%, supported by resilient private CapEx and improving FDI inflows… the next phase of India’s economic rise will depend on turning strategic resilience into global indispensability."

S. Krishnan spoke on digital policy, saying, “The government’s vision for AI is clear, we want innovation to take centre stage… It’s not about rushing to create a new AI regulator but about enabling growth responsibly.”

Real estate and infrastructure also featured prominently. Aditya Virwani said, “What we call Global Capability Centres today are a far cry from the back-office setups of the past… Investors need to shift their focus from short-term yield to creating sustainable and high-quality assets that will define the next phase of India’s growth.”

Preeti Lobana discussed AI-led inclusion, adding, “AI in India isn’t about catching up, it’s about leapfrogging… it can close access gaps in healthcare, education, and agriculture, transforming lives at scale.”

Hitendra Dave said, “In a world marked by unprecedented uncertainty, India stands out as an oasis of stability… This is truly our moment to seize, as the world is watching and the opportunity is ours to turn this narrative into a long-term advantage.”

A cultural session with Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi Mukherjee reflected on India’s growing global cultural presence. Padukone said, “Over the last decade, I’ve learned that success and victory aren’t the same… For me, the next phase is about giving back, creating space for others, and building something that lasts beyond myself.”

The event closed with a keynote by Ryan McInerney of Visa Inc., followed by a performance and closing reception. The summit was presented by HSBC India and supported by Embassy Group, Google, ITC, WeWork India, Embassy REIT, and Reliance Industries.



