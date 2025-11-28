CNBC-TV18 convenes leaders in Delhi to discuss women’s leadership

CNBC-TV18 hosted the New Delhi chapter of Future. Female. Forward. Season 3, bringing together policymakers, business leaders and diversity advocates to discuss long-term structural changes required to advance women’s leadership in India.

Advertisment

The chapter builds on earlier editions in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with more than 500 women leaders participating across the season.

Opening the evening, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, called for systemic reform over symbolic gestures. “Gender parity has never been a question of capability, it has always been a question of courage… When leaders commit to transparent, measurable action, parity stops being an aspiration and becomes an inevitability,” she said.

Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, highlighted the need for institutional change. “At HSBC, we see it as our duty to contribute to India’s growth journey… by creating workplaces where women thrive and building representative leadership pipelines,” he said.

A discussion titled The Inclusion Advantage with Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan, underlined diversity as a strategic priority. “Organisations that embrace diversity perform better,” she said.

A leaders’ forum followed, featuring Mona Khandhar, Ajay Sharma, Rajesh Varrier, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Nyrika Holkar and Ria Arora, focusing on reshaping systems and enabling women to step into leadership roles at scale.

Rajesh Varrier of Cognizant India outlined the company’s programmes supporting women across career stages, referencing initiatives such as Shakti, Rise and Propel. “We’ve built a clear pathway that empowers women to navigate their careers with confidence,” he said.

The town hall moderated by Shereen Bhan brought together speakers from Urban Company, The Udaiti Foundation, Sutherland, OfBusiness and Jubilant FoodWorks.

The evening also recognised Future Female Forward Icons of 2025, including Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, who shared her experience of joining the Indian Air Force and flying the MiG-21. “It was humbling, grounding, and liberating all at once,” she said.

A creative session with producer Guneet Monga Kapoor explored resilience and self-belief in the film industry. “Say yes, even when you doubt yourself… the day you stop seeking validation and start owning your truth, it becomes your superpower,” she said.

The event concluded with a musical performance by Deveshi Sehgal. As the season moves toward its final leg, the platform continues to gather voices nationwide to push for sustained, measurable change.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)