CNBC-TV18 frames Union Budget 2026 coverage under ‘The Reform Rush’

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1, CNBC-TV18 has outlined its editorial programming under the theme ‘The Reform Rush’, signalling a focus on structural reforms, execution and long-term economic priorities.

The channel’s coverage will include a mix of pre-Budget discussions, live market programming and post-Budget analysis, drawing on voices from policymaking, industry, markets and academia.

As part of its pre-Budget line-up, CNBC-TV18 will air ‘The Budget Makers’, featuring conversations with senior policymakers including the Chief Economic Advisor and secretaries from key economic and financial departments. These discussions aim to provide context on fiscal intent and administrative priorities.

Market-focused programming will include ‘Budget Market Masters’ and live editions of ‘The CNBC-TV18 Budget Bell’ from both the BSE and NSE, tracking immediate market reactions and investor sentiment as announcements unfold.

The channel has also hosted ‘CNBC-TV18 Budget Vision 2026’, a pre-Budget townhall in New Delhi, bringing together industry leaders, economists and former policymakers to discuss expectations from the Budget and key reform areas.

Coverage will examine themes such as tax reforms, infrastructure spending, digital and energy transition, MSME support, trade policy and capital flows, alongside implications for households, businesses and investors.

Speaking on CNBC-TV18’s Budget focus, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said: “This Budget comes at a point where policy choices have a direct bearing on households, businesses, and investors alike. The reform conversation has moved beyond intent to execution, and what matters now is how those decisions translate into real outcomes for consumers and the economy. CNBC-TV18’s ‘The Reform Rush’ is designed to help viewers cut through the noise-by breaking down complex fiscal choices, explaining the trade-offs involved, and clearly mapping what the Budget means for savings, spending, jobs, and long-term wealth creation. Our focus is on context, clarity, and credibility, so viewers are equipped to make informed decisions in a fast-changing economic environment.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said: “The Union Budget is one of the largest and most valuable moments for business news consumption in India. For Budget 2026, CNBC-TV18 is bringing together unmatched scale, premium audiences, and a fully integrated TV and digital ecosystem to deliver impact and provide maximum advertiser engagement for our partners and viewers alike. Our focus is on driving engagement at scale, offering brands a high-attention environment, and reinforcing CNBC-TV18’s position as the country’s most trusted and influential business news platform during the single biggest economic event of the year. I thank all our clients, and partners — SBI Bank, SBI Life, Tata Capital, Royal Ranthambore, and IDBI Bank for their support and trust, as CNBC-TV18 delivers unmatched scale, sustained visibility, and the country’s most comprehensive Union Budget coverage”



