CNBC-TV18 hosts the India Business Leader Awards 2023

Highlighting the shift towards electric vehicles in India, Goyal in a chat led by Rahul Joshi, managing director and editor in chief, Network18, said, “The age of electric vehicles has arrived. In three-wheeler sales, we are close to 100% electric or CNG-driven, while the figure for four-wheelers was only around 2%, the future was bright as local manufacturers - Maruti, Tata and Mahindra, among others - were coming out with some fantastic offerings. We will see a lot of action in the four-wheeler space.”