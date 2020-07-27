CNBC-TV18 introduces all new Clutter Breakers, simplifies market trends in a slew of fresh programming

Sharing her thoughts on the launch, Shereen Bhan - managing editor, CNBC-TV18, said, “Today, the world is changing in unprecedented ways. Each day, we are waking up to an overload of news, data and information making it an arduous task to check for its veracity and understand the implications for the economy and business. With CNBC-TV18’s all new Clutter Breakers, we intend to cut through this deep information clutter and help our viewers make sense of the news in these uncertain times with agility. Our all new line up is packed with actionable information and backed by deep analysis. We will look at decoding the language of the markets to make sense of the numbers, aiming to help our audience make smart and safe investment choices. With this, we aim to further cement our position as the audience’s trusted partner and investment ally.”