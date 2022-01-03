CNBC-TV18 kick starts 2022 by introducing its new show - Inside Out

The weekly half-hour market show, starting January 3, has been specially curated to decode the strategies of major market movers, demystify lesser known multibaggers, and do an in-depth analysis of new businesses.
In their endeavour to restructure and innovate, businesses across sectors have welcomed some of the transitions brought in by the pandemic. It is an era where we see new & old players adopting & innovating to never-seen-before business models in a bid to stay relevant to the changing consumer needs and lead the way in the new normal. Giving viewers a deep-dive into the business strategy playbook of these market disruptors, CNBC-TV18, India’s No. 1 English business news channel, introduced a new show - Inside Out – that will be aired every Monday at 2PM, with the first episode that was aired on 3rd January 2022.
Keeping pace with the market’s history of embracing new beginnings to expand and grow, the show, as its name suggests, will provide an ‘Inside Out’ perspective on market matters. To enable viewers to understand what leads the lesser-known, but active and high-performing market movers towards growth, the show will deep dive into the workings of new businesses, and will provide an outlook on multibaggers, Indian IPOs, and the most talked about companies of the Indian market.
Hosted by CNBC-TV18’s expert market anchors & analysts - Nigel D’Souza and Sonal Bhutra, each episode will encapsulate key segments that will include SWOT Analysis of the lesser-known but high growth stocks and businesses buzzing in the market, stock movement and investment strategy – that will offer a unique take on the Indian IPOs and new businesses. Furthermore, it will also feature exclusive interviews with the top management of the market movers to help delve deeper into the company’s business strategy and future outlook along with analysing sector-specific performances and markets to shed light onto the most dynamic businesses that continue to break new ground.
The first episode aired today saw an in-depth analysis of MTAR Technologies, and an insightful conversation with their MD, P. Srinivas Reddy, to get deeper insights on their business outlook. The episode also saw a comprehensive SWOT analysis of Poly Medicure Ltd. to help viewers understand their business health better.
Speaking about the show, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “The retail investor community looks to us to provide credible and insightful content on market movement in order to understand the changing business landscape & design their investment strategies. CNBC-TV18 has always been a leader in breaking the clutter and empowering its viewers with actionable and well-researched information. Inside-Out is our latest offering that offers in-depth analysis of companies in the news but often under researched. We hope the show will help viewers understand a company & its business proposition better in order to make smart investment decisions”
(We got this information in a press release).