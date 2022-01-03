CNBC-TV18 kick starts 2022 by introducing its new show - Inside Out

In their endeavour to restructure and innovate, businesses across sectors have welcomed some of the transitions brought in by the pandemic. It is an era where we see new & old players adopting & innovating to never-seen-before business models in a bid to stay relevant to the changing consumer needs and lead the way in the new normal. Giving viewers a deep-dive into the business strategy playbook of these market disruptors, CNBC-TV18, India’s No. 1 English business news channel, introduced a new show - Inside Out – that will be aired every Monday at 2PM, with the first episode that was aired on 3rd January 2022.