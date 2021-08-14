CNBC-TV18 launches a brand-new show ‘MAD ABOUT MARKETS’

With an aim to help this audience stay abreast of the week’s happenings in the markets, business, technology, and more, by bringing to them all the buzz in a snackable format, de-jargonizing finance, and demystifying investment trends, all in an easy-to-comprehend style, CNBC-TV18, India’s leading English business news channel, has launched a brand-new weekly show, ‘MAD ABOUT MARKETS’, that will air on Wednesdays at 3:30 PM.

Power-packed with tech talk, business buzz, market mantras, and more, this show will offer the youth of India, a comprehensive update on ‘What’s Hot and What’s Not’ from the week gone by.