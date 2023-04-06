CNBC-TV18 launches a sub-brand “Next Gen”

The motto of the newly launched CNBC-TV18 Next Gen, is to be the voice of a new generation, with the credibility of CNBC-TV18.
CNBC-TV18, India's leading business news channel, is expanding its brand reach and aims to be the voice of GenZ-ers, who are set to have significant purchasing power and decision-making abilities in the future. The channel launched a sub-brand named CNBC-TV18 Next Gen, the "Voice of a New Generation, with the credibility of CNBC-TV18." The platform highlights its objective of providing information and inspiration to the new generation of India who are poised to become future decision-makers.
The launch of CNBC-TV18 Next Gen marks the first time a mainstream media house has dedicated a platform for GenZ, which was introduced with a grand virtual launch on April 6, 2023. The launch featured a unique Instagram Live Marathon, with several lifestyle influencers and artists joining Insta live on the new page, followed by Shereen Bhan herself on Insta live for a short take on "Why CNBC-TV18 Next Gen."
The new platform includes a standalone content platform (cnbctv18.com/next-gen), a dedicated Instagram page, a YouTube playlist, all that will become the GenZ content destination. The sub-brand provides information and inspiration on diverse topics like personal tech, mental health, jobs and career, and lifestyle and travel, among others. The virtual launch featured several influencers, including Ritvi Shah- fashion influencer, Shivani Bafna- NRI lifestyle influencer, Niki Mehra Madan- Content Creator and mental health advocate, Roshni Chopra- ex-actor & now full-time creator, Rajan Batra- lead singer of The Yellow Diary, Tejas Patil- personal tech expert, and Abhinav Bindra- Olympic Gold medallist.
(We got this information in a press release).