CNBC-TV18 launches a sub-brand “Next Gen”

The launch of CNBC-TV18 Next Gen marks the first time a mainstream media house has dedicated a platform for GenZ, which was introduced with a grand virtual launch on April 6, 2023. The launch featured a unique Instagram Live Marathon, with several lifestyle influencers and artists joining Insta live on the new page, followed by Shereen Bhan herself on Insta live for a short take on "Why CNBC-TV18 Next Gen."

The new platform includes a standalone content platform (cnbctv18.com/next-gen), a dedicated Instagram page, a YouTube playlist, all that will become the GenZ content destination. The sub-brand provides information and inspiration on diverse topics like personal tech, mental health, jobs and career, and lifestyle and travel, among others. The virtual launch featured several influencers, including Ritvi Shah- fashion influencer, Shivani Bafna- NRI lifestyle influencer, Niki Mehra Madan- Content Creator and mental health advocate, Roshni Chopra- ex-actor & now full-time creator, Rajan Batra- lead singer of The Yellow Diary, Tejas Patil- personal tech expert, and Abhinav Bindra- Olympic Gold medallist.