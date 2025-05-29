CNBC-TV18 Prime brings global business news to global Indians

CNBC-TV18 has announced the launch of its newest offering, CNBC-TV18 Prime, a global business news channel created for the global Indian. Designed for CXOs, global decision makers, and business leaders, CNBC-TV18 Prime is set to deliver incisive, data-driven coverage of international developments through an India-first lens.

CNBC-TV18 Prime provides insights linking global developments to India’s economy. The channel offers analysis to help businesses understand and respond to international trends.

The channel is available on leading DTH Platforms such as Tata Play, Dish TV, and d2h, along with cable networks including DEN, Hathway, GTPL, SITI, ICNCL, Fastway, InCable, TCCL, Kal Cable, Arasu, VK Digital, and KCCL.

CNBC-TV18 Prime follows a ‘follow-the-sun’ programming format, covering Asian, Indian, European, and U.S. markets throughout the day. It offers continuous market updates, data-driven analysis, and expert commentary to keep Indian business leaders informed on global trends.

‘The Global Reset’, hosted by Prashant Nair, airs daily at 12:00 PM and focuses on key economic and market forces affecting India. ‘The Global Lens’, hosted by Parikshit Luthra, airs at 8:30 PM and covers major developments in foreign affairs and geopolitics, explaining their impact on India. Another upcoming show will cover global markets, commodities, and alternative asset classes, offering insights and analysis on key trends.

Speaking on the launch of CNBC-TV18 Prime, Smriti Mehra, CEO of English and business news, Network18, stated, “With CNBC-TV18 Prime, we are building a platform that reflects the global ambitions of India’s business leaders. As Indian enterprises expand their presence on the world stage, there is a growing demand for intelligent, relevant, and actionable global coverage. CNBC-TV18 Prime goes beyond headlines to decode the implications of global developments for those who lead. We’re committed to delivering nuanced, crisp, and clutter-free segments that highlight India’s growing influence across global trade, technology, and geopolitics. The cutting-edge, seamless experience ensures that viewers can access expanded coverage of world markets anytime, anywhere.”

CNBC-TV18 Prime features Indian anchors and international voices, combining CNBC-TV18’s editorial team with global coverage. The channel includes interviews with global business leaders, reports on major world markets, and segments on India’s role in various sectors.

