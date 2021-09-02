CNBC-TV18 launches ‘Financial Quotient’ – a special series on Women and Money

Commenting on the association, Mr. A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said, “We have always believed that financial empowerment begins with awareness and education. We have held several impactful and large scale initiatives over the years that have propagated investment awareness. While our efforts have been recognised, our pursuit to spread financial education is relentless and we have now embarked on an ambitious journey with For HER- one of the largest financial literacy initiatives aimed at women in India in collaboration with The Women’s Collection, and we aim to reach over 10 million women across the country in next 3 years. CNBC-TV18 as a brand has proven expertise and depth in the field and has been championing financial education for many years. The synergies between us are well aligned and we look forward to this partnership in taking our vision forward. Instilling the power of financial education amongst the women of our country is essential to India’s economic growth. Such focussed engagement will provide the right knowledge and enable their active participation in financial decisions.”