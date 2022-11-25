CNBC-TV18 launches ‘Future. Female. Forward - The Women’s Collective’

Sharing her thoughts, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, mentioned, “For more than a decade CNBC-TV18 has been actively mainstreaming the conversation around creating equal opportunity work spaces, championing the cause of bringing more women into the workplace, supporting women entrepreneurs and enterprise. As the foremost voice ‘of’ and ‘to’ corporate India, we are consolidating this long-standing support into an impactful mega initiative to create a playbook for change. Over the course of this campaign we aim to put together best practises that have worked. We will have CEOs, policy makers, stakeholders from the social sector and others share their experiences of what it takes to build a pipeline of talent and leaders. We will honour and celebrate the achievements of some outstanding leaders who have driven the agenda of creating more inclusive workplaces. Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective is our endeavour in that direction.”