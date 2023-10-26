CNBC-TV18 launches season two of 'Financial Quotient', a special series to help women

The second season will explore a wide range of subjects related to effective financial planning and investments for women.
CNBC-TV18 announces the second season of Financial Quotient, a unique and insightful series dedicated to empowering women in their financial journey. Hosted by Personal finance expert and market anchor, Surabhi Upadhyay, the series will focus on encouraging women to become financially independent by providing them with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed financial decisions.
Featuring six informative episodes, the series will be launched on October 25, 2023, and will be aired every wednesday at 3.30 PM.
CNBC-TV18 introduced season one of this investment series dedicated to enabling financial freedom for women in 2021. Now, the second season promises to delve deeper into the financial landscape, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities that women face in managing their finances. Each episode will focus on contemporary and relevant topics such as early investing, money and marriage, mid-life crisis, financial planning, retirement, etc. while sharing solutions and knowledge to tackle real-world financial challenges.
Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, said, "Empowering women with financial education is vital for India's economic growth. We are very excited to launch the second season of this unique series, where we'll share expert insights & shared experiences, to help empower women to make independent, financially sound decisions.”
Smriti Mehra, CEO - Business News, Network18, commented, “At CNBC-TV18, we recognize that financial security is extremely crucial for women today, and season 2 is our attempt towards helping women achieve true freedom and stability. We are excited about this season and its potential to inspire, educate, and empower women to seize control of their destinies."