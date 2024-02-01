CNBC-TV18 launches 'The Budget Ballot: Vote for Growth'

The programming lineup of campaign includes exclusive shows, expert analysis and perspectives from industry stalwarts for decoding the Union Budget 2024.
CNBC-TV18, an English Business news channel, has started its exclusive Budget programming with 'The Budget Ballot'- #MyBudgetWishlist campaign, an initiative to capture the nation's pulse and give voice to the citizens' expectations leading up to the Interim Budget 2024.
With over 2500 entries received through the website and multiple on-ground touchpoints in Mumbai and Delhi, the campaign has emerged as a significant channel for the nation to articulate its hopes and expectations from the Union Budget and the finance minister, especially as a run up to the upcoming general elections.
This initiative complements the dynamic CNBC-TV18 programming lineup offering in-depth insights and expert analysis in the run-up to the Budget as well as decoding the implications of the announcement for the audience.
The pre-budget shows address various facets of the Budget, featuring well-researched information and analysis led by CNBC-TV18's guest editors such as K.V. Subramanian, executive director, International Monetary Fund and Former CEA; N.K. Singh (15th Finance Commission); Sajjid Chinoy (JP Morgan); Dinesh Kanabar (Dhruva Advisors).
In the 'Budget Market Masters,' market veterans like Raamdeo Agrawal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services); Nilesh Shah, (Kotak Mahindra AMC); S Naren (ICICI Prudential AMC); Prashant Khemka (White Oak Capital); and Ashok Wadhwa (Ambit) discuss expectations of the markets and anticipated movements because of the Budget announcement.
The well-rounded Budget Day reportage will include shows such as the 'The FII View' where the viewers gain a perspective on foreign investments in India, featuring Robert Sockin (CITI) and Arvind Sanger (Geosphere Capital) sharing their expertise. Leaders such as Dinesh Khara (SBI), Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Finserv), Sanjiv Puri (ITC), Sunil Vachani (Dixon Technologies), Suneeta Reddy (Apollo Hospitals) will share their opinions & analysis of the Budget 2024 announcement.
Through 'Mapping the Macros’, experts such as Sajjid Chinoy (JP Morgan), Jahangir Aziz (JP Morgan), and Samiran Chakraborty (CITI India) will explain the macroeconomic landscape and in 'The Tax Tangle', Dinesh Kanabar (Dhruva Advisors), Rajiv Memani (EY) and Sudhir Kapadia (EY) will help decode taxation complexities.
"The CNBC-TV18 Budget Ballot campaign is a powerful forum for voicing our nation's collective hopes & dreams from the Budget. We believe the Citizen must be at the centre of policy making and the Budget ballot is an effort to initiate a dialogue. With a stellar line up of industry leaders, economists, policymakers & global investors, CNBC-TV18 will bring you the most value-added analysis of the Union Budget”, stated Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18.
Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18, added, "As Budget Day approaches, we aim to equip our audience with information that is relevant and useful to them in their financial journey. For Union Budget 2024, we have partnered with some of the most renowned brands such as Life Insurance Corporation of India, along with State Bank of India and Bandhan Bank. Notably, CNBC-TV18 being a multiplatform news brand, will be going LIVE on TV, website, and YouTube, ensuring that our viewers can access real-time updates and expert analysis seamlessly across various mediums."
We got this information in a press release.