CNBC-TV18 Marquee Nights brings an Unplugged Conversation On The Future Of Media & Entertainment

The discussion revolved around Vivendi and Havas Groups’ spectrum of stronghold over cinema, television, publishing, gaming, advertising, and even Metaverse. Commenting on the importance of India as one of the fastest growing Asian economies, Bolloré said, “Growth opportunities in India are immense, which is why the country is a top priority for Vivendi. China has slowed down its growth strategy now, which is good for India in terms of talents and manufacturers. As of now, we have a 1200-people workforce in India, and hope to reach the 1500 mark before spring.”