CNBC-TV18 presents Bengaluru Edition of Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective’s Leadership Circle

Building on the success of season two's launch in New Delhi and the Leadership Circle in Mumbai, CNBC-TV18 announces the Bengaluru Edition of the Future. Female. Forward: The Women’s Collective - Leadership Circle presented by HSBC India on May 31, 2024. This initiative aims to make gender parity an inevitable reality. Exploring the theme of ‘Road Less Travelled’, the Leadership Circle aims to bring forward inspirational stories of women achievers who have broken barriers, to the forefront.
For over a decade, CNBC-TV18 has been a purpose-driven brand committed to promoting gender equality in the workplace and its positive impact on the economy and national growth. The Leadership Circle will convene a curated group of women leaders from diverse fields to share their challenges and journeys, fostering inspiration and progress.
Renowned for its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and culture of innovation, Bengaluru serves as an ideal destination for inspiring change and advancing the mission with this city chapter. This exclusive event promises to transcend the conventional boundaries of business discussions and professional accolades, offering a unique platform for women leaders from diverse fields. Attendees will uncover the insightful journey of trailblazers, exploring the personal and professional paths taken by these remarkable women.
The speaker line-up includes Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India; Kavita Shenoy, founder and CEO of Voiro; Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra; Sahar Mansoor, founder of Bare Necessities; Vaishali Kasture, co-founder of SonderConnect; Piyush Chopra, vice president of chairman's office, Reliance Industries; Shalini Kapoor, chief technologist APJ of Amazon Web Services; Lathika Pai, country head - Venture Capital and Private Equity Partnerships, Microsoft; Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Group; Meeran Chadha Borwankar, IPS Officer; Megha Asher, co-founder and COO of Juicy Chemistry; Anisha Padukone, CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation; MS Vinutha Rao, Sr. vice president of HCLTech; Kavita Chaturvedi, COO of Snacks Business, ITC Foods; Malini Adapureddy, founder and CEO of Deconstruct, and Vidya Shah, musician and singer.
The evening will feature engaging sessions and focused conversations delving into the journeys of these inspiring women leaders, uncovering untold stories. The event will commence with an opening address by Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC-TV18, followed by a keynote address from Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India. Taking forward the theme for the evening, ‘The Road Less Travelled, a special chat with Meeran Borwankar, IPS Officer, and Anisha Padukone, CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation would throw spotlight on their insightful journeys. This will be succeeded by a panel discussion on “Breaking Barriers, Bridging the Gap” followed by a special interaction titled “The Founders Forum; Dream Catchers”. Vidya Shah, a renowned singer, and musician, will mesmerise the audience with her performance and the evening will conclude with dinner and networking.
Talking about the Bengaluru Leadership Circle Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said, "Bengaluru, the OG of India's Startup ecosystem, serves as the ideal setting for this edition of Future. Female. Forward’s Leadership Circle. Our goal is to foster a community where women leaders can share their unique startup stories and insights. By bringing together diverse voices, we aim to inspire a new wave of leadership that transcends traditional boundaries and empowers more women to realize their full potential. This event is a celebration of the resilience of women in leadership roles.”
Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India elaborated, “Encouraging diversity in the workforce is crucial for innovation and sustainable growth of a business. At HSBC, we believe it is a part of who we are, and our priority is to create a workplace that welcomes and promotes inclusivity. Platform’s like “Future Female Forward’s Leadership Circle” can play a significant role in advocating diversity by showcasing inspiring stories of successful women leaders. By highlighting their achievements and journeys, it motivates others to break barriers and strive for success regardless of gender. Embracing diversity not only fosters a more inclusive workplace but also drives positive change and progress in society as a whole.”
Smriti Mehra, CEO of Business News, Network18 said, "As we gather in Bengaluru, a city synonymous with innovation and progress, we are reminded of the critical role that gender parity plays in shaping a prosperous economy. CNBC-TV18 has always been at the forefront of promoting gender equality, and through this Leadership Circle, we aim to highlight the transformative impact of women in leadership roles. Our sessions will explore the personal and professional journeys of these remarkable women, offering invaluable insights and inspiration for all attendees.”
CNBC-TV18’s Future Female Forward – The Women’s Collective is presented by HSBC India, along with HCLTech, ITC, FedEx, Reliance Industries and FICCI as partners.
