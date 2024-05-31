CNBC-TV18 presents Bengaluru Edition of Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective’s Leadership Circle

The evening will feature engaging sessions and focused conversations delving into the journeys of these inspiring women leaders, uncovering untold stories. The event will commence with an opening address by Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC-TV18, followed by a keynote address from Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India. Taking forward the theme for the evening, ‘The Road Less Travelled, a special chat with Meeran Borwankar, IPS Officer, and Anisha Padukone, CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation would throw spotlight on their insightful journeys. This will be succeeded by a panel discussion on “Breaking Barriers, Bridging the Gap” followed by a special interaction titled “The Founders Forum; Dream Catchers”. Vidya Shah, a renowned singer, and musician, will mesmerise the audience with her performance and the evening will conclude with dinner and networking.