CNBC-TV18 to bring LIVE and exclusive coverage of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos

CNBC-TV18, the leader in English Business News, will head to the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from May 22-26, happening after a gap of two years. This Annual Meeting is known as the world’s biggest economic event, and will focus on the theme "Working Together, Restoring Trust”. The event will see nearly 2500 of the foremost global minds congregate to address the economic, environmental, political, and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and address current challenges during the time of heightened polarization. The convention will also feature Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 as the moderator on some of the key plenary sessions.
This time around, as the world recovers from the aftermath of the pandemic, the forum will host important discussions around varied topics such as pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This will see more than 50 heads of state and government, who will be among the 300 government representatives sharing their vision for the world. Over 1,250 leaders from the private sector will be participating as well, along with nearly 100 Global Innovators and Technology Pioneers from the world’s most promising tech and business start-ups and scale-ups.
CNBC-TV18 will cover all of this and more through its range of power-packed programming under its flagship property “DAVOS 2022” through the event week - via dedicated shows, panel discussions and poignant segments straight from DAVOS. Some of the global and Indian leaders who will interact with CNBC-TV18 during the event include Borge Brende, President, WEF; Manny Maceda, CEO, Bain & Company; Nikesh Arora, CEO, Palo Alto Networks; Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, IMF; Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America; Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte; Jesper Brodin, CEO, IKEA; Claudio Facchin, President and CEO, Hitachi Energy; amongst others.
Sharing her thoughts, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “For almost two decades, CNBC-TV18 has been at the forefront of capturing major global socio-economic transitions, through conversations with the world’s most influential leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual meet in DAVOS. The World Economic Forum’s annual meet will take place in the backdrop of rising global challenges. From geopolitical risks, rising inflation & interest rates, ballooning debt and a fragile recovery, world leaders will have a lot to deliberate on. As always, I look forward to interacting with a diverse set of leaders to help make sense of the turbulent times we live in.”
For this special programming, the channel has partnered with esteemed brands along with State Governments & Government bodies. These being - Bank of Baroda – ‘Presenting Sponsor’; Government of Telangana – ‘State Partner’, and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation – ‘Special Partner’. Apart from these, we also have on-board Globe Capital, General Air Conditioners, Switzerland Tourism and Innoviti as ‘Associate Sponsors’.
How will the World Economic Forum’s annual meet create a spark and ignite a new global revolution? Tune into CNBC-TV18, 22nd May onwards, for a ringside view of all the action happening in Davos.
