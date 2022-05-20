CNBC-TV18 to bring LIVE and exclusive coverage of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos

This time around, as the world recovers from the aftermath of the pandemic, the forum will host important discussions around varied topics such as pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This will see more than 50 heads of state and government, who will be among the 300 government representatives sharing their vision for the world. Over 1,250 leaders from the private sector will be participating as well, along with nearly 100 Global Innovators and Technology Pioneers from the world’s most promising tech and business start-ups and scale-ups.