CNBC-TV18 to host an interview with Narayana and Sudha Murty

Presented by Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC-TV18, the show will be aired on January 8, 2024, at 7 pm.
CNBC-TV18 is gearing up for an unprecedented double feature, showcasing an exclusive interview with Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC-TV18 with NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.
In the interview- Beyond Boardrooms: NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty share their untold story, the Murthy’s will open up about their journey from the early days of Infosys to personal milestones, offering a comprehensive understanding of their shared values and individual strengths.
From Sudha Murty's choice to spell her surname as 'Murty' due to Sanskrit beliefs instead of ‘Murthy’ to NR Narayana Murthy's commitment to leading by example, the couple will provide glimpses into the values that built not only a successful business but also a harmonious family.
Talking about taking a step back in her journey with Infosys, Sudha said, "Thinking about managing my family and work I thought of taking a step back, at least that’s what the brain said, but the heart did not accept it. The heart said no; I have to work because I love technology. Also, the idea of working hard for your own company brought a different kind of joy to me."
In his latest interaction, Narayan while facing questions about the backlash surrounding his recommendation of a 70-hour work week, addressed the criticism and highlighted the hard work put in by the less privileged section in India, adding that people need to work hard in this country because poor farmers and factory workers work very hard.
As the co-founders of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty will reveal the intricate layers of their journey, providing insights into their shared values, individual strengths, and the unconventional choices that have left an indelible mark on India's corporate landscape.
The interview goes beyond business, delving into the heart of their extraordinary relationship and emphasising the art of sacrifice, resilience, and conviction that paved the way for Infosys.
