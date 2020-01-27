CNBC-TV18 unveils mega pre-budget programming line-up for union budget 2020

CNBC-TV18, India’s leading English business news channel, unveils a special programming line-up for the upcoming Union Budget 2020. Revolving around the theme of ‘Going for Growth’, the channel seeks to capture the financial and political fervor of the Union Budget 2020 through its incisive and accurate reportage. In a bid to stay relevant, and contemporary, the channel promises an extensive coverage of the Budget, through an exhaustive number of interactive shows with a fresh and new perspective.
Aimed at presenting the audience with a complete overview of the predictions and expectations from the Budget, the channel seeks to bring together industry experts, policy-makers, economists and experienced editors across the Indian and the International market. Through their pre-budget shows like What Market Wants, What the World Wants, the channel presents their audience with expectations of experts from the Indian and the global market with a strong emphasis on the role of foreign investments. Shows such as Sectoral Budget Expectations will offer a detailed analysis of key sectors such as agriculture, services, and manufacturing amongst others.
In a bid to unravel the initial expectations of India’s economic future, market implications and the nation’s demands shows such as Startup Street Wishlist will showcase eminent entrepreneurs and highlight their views on the Budget and reflect on its impact on the startup industry. In addition to this the lineup will present shows from the personal finance space like Money Money Money Special, and Budget Dictionary. Money Money Money Special will discuss various aspects of personal finance management that include Income Tax, Deductions, Mutual Funds, Stock market taxation, insurance, and impact of the Budget on ‘Aam Aadmi’. While Budget Dictionary will simplify the Budget and the terms associated with it for a better understanding to the common man.
Considering the importance of the Union Budget 2020 and its strong relevance to the common man, the channel’s programming line-up will cover all the relevant areas, thereby laterally reflecting on the economic and financial status of our country. The shows have been designed and curated in a manner that offers deep-insights and analysis aiding audiences from across age-groups and strata of the society to understand the implication of Union Budget on the lives of the people.
Commenting on the programming line-up, Basant Dhawan, CEO – English & Business News Cluster, Network18 said, “Since our inception, we have strived to present a comprehensive overview of the expectations and subsequent impact of the Budget 2020. Our specially curated shows will run through the day and provide opinions and analysis from eminent industry leaders, policy makers and experts. Our slew of pre and post-Budget programming will bring forth the best analysis from the finest editorial minds of our country.”
CNBC-TV18 will continue to be at the forefront of the pre-budget program line-ups of 2020 with its power packed shows anchored by experienced journalists ensuring that the viewers get a comprehensive insight on Budget 2020.
