CNBC-TV18 unveils mega pre-budget programming line-up for union budget 2020

In a bid to unravel the initial expectations of India’s economic future, market implications and the nation’s demands shows such as Startup Street Wishlist will showcase eminent entrepreneurs and highlight their views on the Budget and reflect on its impact on the startup industry. In addition to this the lineup will present shows from the personal finance space like Money Money Money Special, and Budget Dictionary. Money Money Money Special will discuss various aspects of personal finance management that include Income Tax, Deductions, Mutual Funds, Stock market taxation, insurance, and impact of the Budget on ‘Aam Aadmi’. While Budget Dictionary will simplify the Budget and the terms associated with it for a better understanding to the common man.