CNBC-TV18’s Future. Female. Forward. College Connect series empowers future changemakers

The event was commenced by a welcome address by Shereen Bhan, CNBC-TV18's managing editor. Setting the tone for the evening she said, “It is no secret that the privilege to dream is often constrained by our circumstances by caste, class, and access to capital. These barriers are even more daunting for women, who face societal constructs and biases. Yet, from my experience and from listening to some of the world’s most celebrated leaders, one thing is clear, we must not be prisoners of our circumstances. CNBC-TV18 Future. Female. Forward College Connect Series is not just about promoting gender parity; but training next- generation leaders to tackle complex societal and business challenges, it’s about better representation of women across all spheres. As women, we can create history, challenge stereotypes, and, most importantly, be the architects of our futures.” Following the opening remarks, a special keynote address was delivered by Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, where he spoke to the young students on the importance of keeping their entrepreneurial spirit alive and why it is vital to keep innovating oneself. He stated, “Opportunities come more often to those who are prepared rather than those who merely wait for them. The IT sector has nurtured many entrepreneurs, and if you have an entrepreneurial spirit, keep that fire alive. Some of the most remarkable leaders globally—whether in politics, sports, or business—stand out due to their hunger for success, no matter their age, wealth, or past accomplishments. The country needs innovators who can create jobs and wealth and inspire others. Don't settle for the safer path; pursue your entrepreneurial ambitions.”