CNBC-TV18's Future. Female. Forward. launches College Connect Series to guide future leaders

CNBC-TV18 has launched the 'Future Female Forward - A Women’s Collective,' presented by HSBC India, a transformative movement aimed at bridging gender parity gaps in the workforce. This initiative continues to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future with the introduction of the 'College Connect Series', a unique program designed to converse with and nurture the leaders of tomorrow— the students!
These series seek to empower young changemakers by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and perspectives needed to foster more inclusive and diverse workplaces. The goal is to cultivate a new generation of leaders who are not only prepared to succeed in their careers but are also committed to creating equal, inclusive workplaces.
The inaugural event of College Connect will be held at the prestigious IIT Delhi campus on August 3, 2024, starting at 3:00 PM.
This association with one of India’s premier educational institutes which has given the country few of the best entrepreneurs and leaders of Corporate India underscores our commitment to advancing gender equality and nurturing future leaders. This collaboration aims to harness the intellectual and innovative spirit of IIT Delhi to inspire and empower the next generation of changemakers. What a way to give back to the alma matter IIT, with alumni such as KV Subramanian, Former CEA, & ED, IMF; Abhiraj Bhal, CEO, Urban Company; Saraniya P, Vehicle Director, Agnibaan SOrTeD; Anu Acharya, CEO, MapmyGenome; Neha Singh, Founder, Chairperson & Managing Director, Tracxn speaking to the students.
The event will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, including Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India; KV Subramanian, Former CEA & ED, IMF; Abhiraj Bhal, CEO of Urban Company; Seema Goel, Vice President, HCLTech; Punit Goyal, Co-Founder of BluSmart; Anuradha Acharya, CEO of MapmyGe1nome; Neha Singh, Founder, Chairperson & Managing Director of Tracxn; and Saraniya P, Vehicle Director, Agnibaan SOrTeD. These esteemed guests will share their experiences and provide valuable insights to inspire and mentor the next generation of business leaders.
The event will commence with an opening address by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, who will set the context for the day's discussions. This will be followed by a special keynote address by Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, who will highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The program will then feature a fireside chat with Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO of Urban Company exploring how Urban Company has revolutionised Gig work for women and the pivotal role of innovation in business. This will be followed by a special talk by Punit Goyal, Co-Founder of BluSmart, where he will share how BluSmart has scripted a smart mobility story in the field, culminating in an 'Ask Me Anything' session, allowing students to engage directly with him.
A panel discussion titled ‘Clutter Breakers: Women Scripting a New Success Story’ will feature Seema Goel, Vice President, HCLTech; Anuradha Acharya, CEO of MapmyGenome; Neha Singh, Founder, Chairperson & MD of Tracxn; and Saraniya P, Vehicle Director, Agnibaan SOrTeD. This session will focus on the achievements and challenges of these remarkable women leaders & the power of deep tech. This would be followed by an interesting fireside chat with KV Subramanian, Former CEA & ED, IMF on his latest book ‘India – The Economic Powerhouse’. The event will conclude with a Q&A session, giving students the opportunity to ask questions and gain further insights from the speakers.
Talking about the initiative, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “With the launch of the College Connect Series, under Future. Female. Forward we are taking a meaningful step towards connecting the leaders of today with the leaders of tomorrow – with the hope of driving conversations around building a diverse, inclusive workforce driven by the quest to deliver on excellence. This series celebrates the resilience and innovation of tomorrow's trailblazers.”
Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India elaborated, "At HSBC, we believe diverse perspectives drive innovation and success and we remain committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve. The College Connect series, part of “Future. Female. Forward - The Women’s Collective”, is our attempt to empower the next generation of leaders to build a more equitable future. By prioritizing inclusivity and equity, we can unlock a brighter future for all and create a society where all voices are valued and empowered.”
Smriti Mehra, CEO of Business News, Network18 said, "We believe that addressing and nurturing students who are the leaders of the future will foster inclusive and diverse workplaces, promote equal opportunities, and prepare them to address complex societal and business challenges. CNBC-TV18 has always been at the forefront of promoting gender equality, and through the College Connect Series, we aim to address the transformative impact of diverse leadership. Our sessions will explore the personal and professional journeys of these remarkable leaders, offering invaluable insights and inspiration for the student attendees. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of inclusive and forward-thinking business leaders."
CNBC-TV18’s Future Female Forward – The Women’s Collective is presented by HSBC India, along with HCLTech, ITC, FedEx, Reliance Industries and FICCI as partners. The College Connect Series is more than just an event; it's a movement towards a more inclusive and diverse future.
