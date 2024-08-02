CNBC-TV18's Future. Female. Forward. launches College Connect Series to guide future leaders

The event will commence with an opening address by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, who will set the context for the day's discussions. This will be followed by a special keynote address by Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, who will highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The program will then feature a fireside chat with Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO of Urban Company exploring how Urban Company has revolutionised Gig work for women and the pivotal role of innovation in business. This will be followed by a special talk by Punit Goyal, Co-Founder of BluSmart, where he will share how BluSmart has scripted a smart mobility story in the field, culminating in an 'Ask Me Anything' session, allowing students to engage directly with him.