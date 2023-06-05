CNBC-TV18’s 'Future. Female. Forward - The Women’s Collective' concludes the Hyderabad city chapter on a resounding note!

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, delivered a special address on G20 Empower, which focuses on women empowerment. From ruby-encrusted gold jewellery to handwoven cotton and silks, inspirational talk from the trailblazers on their thoughts behind dressing up the characters of 'Ponniyin Selvan' with Eka Lakhani - Costume Designer; and Pratiksha Prashant, CEO, Kishandas & Co., added to the evening's tone. The discussion on the ‘Future of Sustainable Innovation: Women Pioneering Change’ had change makers who lead by example like Mansi Gandhi, Co-Founder, DoctorC; Priyanka Ravala, Head of International Programs, Strategy & Partnerships, T-Hub; Kalpana Ramesh, Founder, The Rainwater Project; Lithika Bhanu, CEO, Terra Greens Organics; Deepti Alapati, Founder, Pulp Cosmetics; and Shilpa Reddy , MD, Saptagir Camphor Pvt. Ltd.

The evening concluded with an enlightening speech on mainstreaming single women's identities by Sreemoyee Kundu - Columnist on Gender & Bestselling Author.