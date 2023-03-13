CNBC-TV18’s Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective Mega Summit on 14th March

Following this, the evening will see a special tribute to the legendary Late Ms. Elaben Bhatt of SEWA with the organisation’s leadership in attendance, for her phenomenal work in transforming the lives of millions of women. The evening will witness a remarkable moment with the presence of The Navy Chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar in an exclusive conversation on leading change in the Defence Forces and will also see women who are breaking barriers from the defence services such as Major Beena Tiwari of the Indian Army in attendance. The evening would then see a special session featuring the G20 EMPOWER Women Champions from across the length and breadth of the country share the meaningful work they have been doing and their thoughts on G20 EMPOWER 2023 goals.