CNBC-TV18’s ‘Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective’ returns on March 10

CNBC-TV18 announces the return of HSBC presents Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective, co-presented by Cognizant, set to take place on March 10, 2025, at The St. Regis, Mumbai. The third edition of #PathToPeak focuses on increasing women's representation, leadership, and opportunities in the workplace. The summit brings together industry leaders to drive progress and action.

The summit will feature discussions and panels with industry leaders, including Hitendra Dave (CEO, HSBC India), Rajesh Varrier (EVP, Cognizant India), Prabha Narasimhan (MD, Colgate Palmolive India), Vartika Shukla (chairman and MD, EIL), Ashish Dhawan (founder and CEO, Convergence Foundation), Rajesh Jejurikar (ED and CEO, Mahindra Group), Ameera Shah (MD, Metropolis Healthcare), and Pooja Sharma Goyal (founding CEO, The Udaiti Foundation).

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee will discuss gender representation in creative industries and breaking stereotypes. Dr. Shefali Tsabary, clinical psychologist, and Tara Singh Vachani, Founder of Antara Senior Care, will talk about mindset, success, and self-transformation. The summit will also honour women who have broken barriers through the FFF Icons felicitation.

Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, said, “At CNBC-TV18, we believe in turning ideas into action. Future. Female. Forward has grown into a movement that not only highlights the challenges women face at the workplace but also fosters meaningful change through collaboration and accountability. This year, we take a step further with initiatives like the Close the Gender Gap Charter, encouraging organisations to go beyond intent and drive real impact. By spotlighting solutions and inspiring accountability, we are setting the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable corporate landscape.”

Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, emphasised, "Embracing diversity and inclusion is not merely about upholding ideals—it's about fostering an environment where innovation and growth are powered by a multitude of perspectives. At HSBC India, we prioritise gender representation as a cornerstone of our ethos. The Future. Female. Forward summit provides a pivotal platform for businesses to not only commit but also to actively construct inclusive workplaces where every individual has the opportunity to excel."

Smriti Mehra, CEO, business news, Network18, added, “Future. Female. Forward has always been about action. This season strengthens our commitment by bringing together industry pioneers who are not just advocating for change but actively shaping the future of workplaces. The theme of Path to Peak is all about encouraging tangible steps that lead to lasting impact. By driving conversations that translate into real progress, we aim to create a future where inclusive workplaces are the norm, not the exception”

Rajesh Varrier, EVP, global head of operations, chairman and MD, Cognizant India, shared, “Bridging the gender gap is a collective effort that requires commitment from businesses, policymakers, and leaders. At Cognizant, we recognize the role of inclusive leadership in shaping the future of work. Future. Female. Forward has been instrumental in driving this dialogue, and with this season’s initiatives, we aim to create a more empowering ecosystem for talent to thrive.”

The event will be broadcast live on March 10 from 5:30 PM on CNBC-TV18, CNBCTV18.com, and CNBC-TV18’s YouTube channel.

