CNBC-TV18's Future. Female. Forward’s Bengaluru Leadership Circle celebrates women leadership and impactful changes

Lathika Pai, country head - Venture Capital added, “Twenty years ago, when I embarked on my journey as an entrepreneur, there were very few female founders. Today, it's remarkable to witness hundreds of women founders emerging from various backgrounds across India. What's crucial is extending support to these women, particularly during the challenging phases from 0 to 1 and 1 to 10, where they require the most assistance. Although support remains necessary even after reaching 10, the journey becomes more exhilarating. In the early stages, self-doubt and external scrutiny are prevalent. During moments of uncertainty, having a supportive network becomes indispensable. It's essential to have individuals who offer non-judgmental support and with whom you can candidly share your journey. I often share my entrepreneurial experiences, highlighting both the triumphs and setbacks. Moreover, having friends who comprehend your journey is invaluable. Our goal is to nurture such a supportive environment. Together, we aspire to assist 175 women founders initially and aim to expand our support to 1,000 founders. Even if their revenues are modest, collectively, they can create a billion-dollar platform. I seek your assistance and support on this journey."