CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Awards honours Leaders of change & equitable growth

Commenting on the occasion Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO- India and South Asia Markets, Standard Chartered Bank said, “Congratulations to all the winners of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA). Standard Chartered is proud to be associated with IBLA for the past 7 years and partner this august platform to recognise excellence in leadership. It was inspiring to hear of the accomplishments and celebrate the winners of this year’s Awards as always. Having been part of the jury for the last several years has been an exciting and insightful journey, as you get to know the latest and outstanding work and many facets of leadership across diverse sectors. Also, my heartiest congratulations to CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards on completing 18 glorious years.”