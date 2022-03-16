CNBC-TV18’s marathon activity – ‘Ready Steady GROW’ - to bring about a gateway for actionable growth & progress

The audience will also get a chance to decrypt the most intriguing category, Cryptocurrency, and evaluate its growth prospects in India in the fourth session – “What’s next in India’s Cryptoverse?” This session will see experts such as, Rishav Dev, New Initiatives, Coin Switch Kuber; Avinash Shekhar, CEO, ZebPay; and Sidharth Sogani, Founder & CEO, Crebaco – in conversation with CNBC’TV18’s Manisha Gupta, and talk about the impact of tax regulations one can expect on the category.

The curated Twitter Space will culminate with – “Markets – What after the Fed Decision?” - hosted by CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair, and will see Rohit Srivastava, IndiaCharts; Pathik Gandotra, Dron Capital, and independent expert, Darshan Engineer - decode the Federal Reserve’s decision, and its expected impact on the Indian stock market in the coming days.