CNBC-TV18’s new campaign #CommonWealthGoals promotes financial fitness

The campaign was kicked-off on 18th July’22, Monday, to guide viewers to achieve financial fitness.
All eyes are set on Birmingham as it gears up to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Celebrating this global event which is held every four years, CNBC-TV18, India’s leading business and finance news channel, has rolled-out the campaign ‘Common-Wealth Goals with CNBC-TV18’.
We all know that sound physical health is a pre-requisite to become a successful sportsperson – it calls for discipline, diligence and meticulous planning. Similarly, sound financial health is a must to achieve one’s financial goals, which can be attained by mindfully planning one’s finances and investments. Staying true to its ethos of being a trusted partner and investment ally to its viewers, through the campaign, CNBC-TV18 will urge and guide viewers to achieve their financial goals by adopting smart and safe investment practices. The one-of-its-kind, multi-platform initiative ‘Common-Wealth Goals with CNBC-TV18’ will inform and guide viewers to do so – through the lens of Sports.
The campaign was kicked-off on 18th July’22, Monday, with a special episode of the channel’s flagship personal finance show ‘Money Money Money’, which saw Roopa Venkatkrishnan of Sapient Wealth Advisors share actionable insights on ‘Understanding Correct Money Behaviour’, ‘The Do’s & Don’ts of Financial Planning’, ‘How To Plan Smart Investments’, and more, in conversation with CNBC-TV18’s resident personal finance expert and anchor, Sumaira Abidi.
A special half hour show featuring Prableen Bajpai of ‘FinFix Research’ was aired on 20th July’22, Wednesday, to shed light on behavioural biases towards financial planning, and how to get around the same.
Along with specially curated segments around financial fitness, the slew of comprehensive programming will include a special episode of ‘Smart Money’ in which Hansi Mehrotra of ‘The Money Hans’ will guide viewers to achieve financial fitness through skillful financial planning and adoption of smart wealth generation practices. The show is scheduled to air on 22nd July’22, Friday, at 3:30PM.
Commenting on the initiative, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “CNBC-TV18 has consistently been at the forefront of equipping its viewers with well-researched information, enabling them to make informed investment decisions. As India’s sporting icons head for the Commonwealth Games 2022, CNBC-TV18 puts together a playbook for achieving financial literacy and financial independence by drawing on the discipline and rigor needed for high performance and excellence in sports.”
Smriti Mehra, CEO - business news, Network18 said, “The sole purpose of ‘Common-Wealth Goals with CNBC-TV18’ is to encourage smart financial planning, and enable the audience to skillfully handle the challenges faced by them due to the post-pandemic market volatility. We will bring together the top finance experts and investment veterans to guide our viewers on their journey towards attaining financial fitness, and that too in a fun and engaging way by connecting it to the upcoming and much awaited Commonwealth Games.”
Tune in to CNBC-TV18 to catch the special programming through the month.
(We got this information in a press release).