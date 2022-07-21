CNBC-TV18’s new campaign #CommonWealthGoals promotes financial fitness

Smriti Mehra, CEO - business news, Network18 said, “The sole purpose of ‘Common-Wealth Goals with CNBC-TV18’ is to encourage smart financial planning, and enable the audience to skillfully handle the challenges faced by them due to the post-pandemic market volatility. We will bring together the top finance experts and investment veterans to guide our viewers on their journey towards attaining financial fitness, and that too in a fun and engaging way by connecting it to the upcoming and much awaited Commonwealth Games.”

Tune in to CNBC-TV18 to catch the special programming through the month.