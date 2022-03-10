CNBC-TV18’s new digital series ‘My Money Mantra’ takes a sneak-peek into the money management playbook of popular youth icons

Talking about the launch of this series, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “Money matters, and with the new series we intend to reach out to the youth who have just joined the workforce, and are taking their first steps towards financial freedom and security. ‘My Money Mantra’ is an initiative that brings together youth icons from varied walks of life who through their stories drive the importance of being financially independent, empowered and secure. We capture the key milestones in their lives, right from the time they earned their first paycheck, to making the first investment. We believe by sharing their personal journey from earning to saving to investing, and achieving financial independence, these young achievers will shine the light on the need for financial freedom”