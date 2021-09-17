CNBC-TV18’s ‘Startup Street’ turns two!

Commenting on two years of Startup Street, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “For us at CNBC-TV18, these 2 years have been very exciting and gratifying to constantly cover the ever dynamic and coming of age stories of India's startup universe. While the pandemic has been a difficult time for the entire nation, Indian startups have shown much resilience and have innovated themselves in their own unique way to survive and thrive. We are happy to reach this milestone with Startup Street, and we look forward to presenting more of these stories and building a robust community of founders and investors."