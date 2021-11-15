CNBC-TV18’s #TheMedicineBox Podcast is back with its 5th season

Launched on Thursday, 11th November, the first episode of season 5 saw CNBC-TV18’s in-house pharma sector expert Ekta Batra in conversation with Rehan Khan - Managing Director of MSD India - about the first-ever gender neutral vaccine that protects against the Human Papillomavirus or HPV, which causes cervical cancer in women, the benefits associated with the vaccine, and the types of cancers it protects against. Further promising an insightful line-up, the upcoming episode will feature Saumya Krishna from the consultancy firm Kearney to share her insights on a report they put together in collaboration with CII that highlights how ‘Make in India’ can propel a four-fold rise in biosimilars and vaccines within the next 5 years. Focussing on highlighting important developments in the pharmacy sector, another episode will see Kiran Mazumdar Shaw speak on biosimilar interchangeable status in the USA. Additionally, Jahangir Mohammad of Twin Health will be seen in conversation with Ekta where he will speak about how his company has witnessed a resounding 90% success rate in reversing diabetes in patients.