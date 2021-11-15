CNBC-TV18’s #TheMedicineBox Podcast is back with its 5th season

Get your weekly dose of #TheMedicineBox every Thursday at 10 am on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, CNBCTV18.com, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Amazon Music.
The past few years have seen India take giant steps in the field of medicine and healthcare on the back of improved infrastructure and a concerted government effort. The pandemic itself has thrown the biggest spotlight on these sectors in particular. CNBC-TV18, since December 2018, through its podcast #TheMedicineBox has shed light on the sectors of pharma, health, and wellness by bringing in experts in the field to provide their valuable insights. CNBC-TV18 in its newly launched 5th season of the podcast is all set to once again discuss a wide range of topics that include the latest innovations & happenings with leaders from the industry.
Launched on Thursday, 11th November, the first episode of season 5 saw CNBC-TV18’s in-house pharma sector expert Ekta Batra in conversation with Rehan Khan - Managing Director of MSD India - about the first-ever gender neutral vaccine that protects against the Human Papillomavirus or HPV, which causes cervical cancer in women, the benefits associated with the vaccine, and the types of cancers it protects against. Further promising an insightful line-up, the upcoming episode will feature Saumya Krishna from the consultancy firm Kearney to share her insights on a report they put together in collaboration with CII that highlights how ‘Make in India’ can propel a four-fold rise in biosimilars and vaccines within the next 5 years. Focussing on highlighting important developments in the pharmacy sector, another episode will see Kiran Mazumdar Shaw speak on biosimilar interchangeable status in the USA. Additionally, Jahangir Mohammad of Twin Health will be seen in conversation with Ekta where he will speak about how his company has witnessed a resounding 90% success rate in reversing diabetes in patients.
Speaking about the brand-new season, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 commented, “There has been an increased sense of awareness amongst people towards personal wellness and the new developments in the world of Pharma & Healthcare. Being cognizant of the audience’s needs and the information they seek, the onus lies on a purpose-driven brand like ours to help them understand the ever-changing landscape of the Indian healthcare ecosystem. With a fresh season that features some of the most-reputed names in the industry, we look forward to once again impact our audiences positively by insights that are of immense value and relevance to their lives and businesses.”
Sharing her thoughts on #TheMedicineBox, Smriti Mehra, CEO - Business News, Network18, said, “Through #TheMedicineBox we’ve further expanded our array of content offering, thus making our content even more meaningful and relevant to our viewers. It truly helps us reinstate our positioning as a socially responsible brand. Moreover, this has been a great opportunity for us to try out different formats such as podcasts.”
(We got this information in a press release).