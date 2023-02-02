CNBC-TV18’s unveils ‘Budget Verdict’

The most comprehensive post-budget analysis with the Budget architects & leaders of India Inc.
With the aim of providing viewers a thorough understanding of the Union Budget 2023-24 and how it impacts their lives, CNBC-TV18 is all set to host the eighth edition of the ‘The Budget Verdict’ on 2 Feb.
CNBC-TV18's Budget Verdict is a distinct platform which brings together the makers of the Union Budget, policy planners and industry. As always, The Budget Verdict brings powerful and comprehensive budget analysis representing multiple points of view - from the common man to big and small businesses to government and various other key stakeholders of India's economy.
This year brings Shereen Bhan, managing editor at CNBC-TV18, in conversation with Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, noted economist and chief economic advisor to GOI; Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Anurag Jain, Secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade; Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Parameswaran Iyer, CEO, NITI Aayog; Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways of India; Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Revenue; Nitin Gupta, Chairperson, Central Board of Direct Tax and Vivek Johri, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Tax.
In addition to sharing their valuable insights on the various aspects of the budget, the group will also interact with a live audience consisting of leaders from India Inc., through Q&A exchanges on various topics.
For seven years now, the CNBC-TV18 BUDGET VERDICT has established itself as the most credible event to discuss, evaluate and understand the making and impact of the union budget. A unique engagement in the Indian media landscape, where makers of union budget interface with India Inc. leaders to offer the most incisive and comprehensive budget impact assessment.